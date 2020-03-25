HARKERS ISLAND — The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, the following Cape Lookout operations and services will be suspended in order to comply with North Carolina and Carteret County COVID-19 guidance:
- All restrooms (including the Great Island Bathhouse, the Lighthouse Pedestrian Beach restroom, and the Shell Point restrooms on Harkers Island) will close.
- North Core Banks, South Core Banks and Shackleford Banks beaches will remain open for beach camping and day use for private vessels.
- The park will not provide any visitor services on the banks until further notice.
- Vehicle ferry operators may run, subject to any health department restrictions.
- Visitors should contact their desired ferry operator prior to their visit to check on availability.
The NPS encourages people who choose to visit Cape Lookout during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.
The park service said the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers and partners are its No. 1 priority.
The NPS will notify the public when it resumes full operations. Updates will be provided on the website nps.gov/calo and on Facebook at facebook.com/CapeLookoutNPS/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.