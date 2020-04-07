CARTERET COUNTY – Carteret County health officials announced the county received another confirmed positive case of COVID-19 Tuesday for a total of 19 confirmed cases.
Of the 19 confirmed cases, officials said 11 of those patients have recovered and have satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements. The case count reflects only those patients who have been tested for COVID-19, as not all individuals with mild illnesses in the county are receiving test because they do not meet the testing recommendations from NCDHHS.
