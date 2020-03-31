MOREHEAD CITY — On Monday, Morehead City expanded its local state of emergency by prohibiting the rental of a hotel/motel rooms, rental home,s condominiums or similar accommodations for less than 30 consecutive days lasting through at least Wednesday, April 29.
The only exception to the short-term rental ban will be to employees performing essential services to Carteret County, including contractors.
“The restriction was put into place to discourage travel into our City, to slow the spread of the (novel) Coronavirus in our community, to protect our residents, and to prevent the overpopulation of our hospital and doctors’ offices,” the city said in a release.
Current guests who have rented homes and hotel rooms can stay for the duration of their existing reservation as long as they do not travel out of the county.
