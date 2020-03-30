HAVELOCK (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they've filed charges against a man who claimed on Facebook he had the coronavirus and was going to infect others with it.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that Christopher Floyd, 44, of Havelock, has been charged with disorderly conduct.
The sheriff’s office said residents had contacted authorities about the posting. Investigators determined Mr. Floyd did not have the virus. They said he what he posted was a hoax.
It's unclear if Mr. Floyd has hired an attorney. A phone number listed for him in public records is disconnected.
