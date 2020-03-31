HARKERS ISLAND — A new restriction on visitor numbers is in place at Cape Lookout National Seashore due to mass gatherings of boats over the weekend.
The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore announced Monday on its Facebook page and website that NPS Superintendent Jeff West has restricted groups of the public that might gather at Cape Lookout to 10 or less.
Mr. West confirmed this in a phone interview Tuesday with the News-Times and said the restriction is an incident that occurred last weekend.
According to Mr. West, a group of people violated Gov. Roy Cooper’s mass gathering restrictions, using boats to hold gatherings at Wade Shore on Shackleford Banks, as well as in the Cape Lookout Bight.
“There were numerous boats rafting together,” Mr. West said. “My response is to ban groups of 10 or more from the park. This will be enforced.”
