CARTERET COUNTY — Over the weekend, Carteret County officials confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in the area, bringing the total to 22.
Officials have said their case count likely does not represent the scope of the virus’ reach across the county as not all suspected cases are being tested.
Of the 22 confirmed cases, officials said Sunday that 14 individuals were considered recovered, seven were still active cases and, as previously reported, one patient has died.
Health officials continue to stress the importance of social distancing, maintaining a 6-foot space between you and others when you must leave your home, and good hygiene practices, including wiping down surfaces and washing your hands regularly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.