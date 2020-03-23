NEWPORT — The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday all campgrounds in national forests are closed.
The closure is due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In Croatan National Forest, the Cedar Point, Flanners Beach and Oyster Point campgrounds have closed. The closure includes all concessionaire operated campgrounds and all day-use areas associated with the campgrounds. Campgrounds will be closed until at least Friday, May 15, at which point the closure will be reevaluated.
The USFS in North Carolina said in its announcement Monday it continues to monitor the outbreak and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and its reservation policies through the website recreation.gov.
Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages of any changes affecting their reservation. Visitors will receive a full refund for their reservation.
By closing campsites and group recreation sites, the forest service is taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of employees and the public, according to the announcement.
“The health and safety of employees and the nearby communities is always our top priority at the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) Forest Service,” it said. “Please remember to review current recommendations from the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees and our volunteers.”
National forest visitors are primarily responsible for their own safety. The USFS asks visitors to keep in mind that trails and roads may be open for use, but to recreate responsibly and follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing while recreating in national forests.
Law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited during this time. High-risk activities, such as rock climbing or motorized activities that increase chances of injury or distress, should be avoided.
For the most current and accurate information about COVID-19, contact local health officials or visit the CDC website, cdc.gov. Information from the USDA is available at the website usda.gov/coronavirus.
An updated list of forest closures is available at the at fs.usda.gov/alerts/nfsnc/alerts-notices/?aid=56853.
