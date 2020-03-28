PINE KNOLL SHORES — In the wake of Gov. Roy Cooper’s shelter-at-home order, Mayor Ken Jones has added additional restrictions to the town’s state of emergency order.
Mayor Jones issued the supplement at 7:40 p.m. Friday. According to the supplement, as of 5 p.m. Monday, renting or occupying hotel or motel rooms will be prohibited, as well as renting dwelling houses, including condominium units, for less than 30 consecutive days.
“Current guests in a hotel or motel and renters in vacation rentals or other short term rentals may remain in occupation of their quarters for the duration of their existing rental agreements,” the supplement says, “as long as they don’t leave their quarters to travel back to their homes and then return to complete their rentals.”
First responders, including medical professionals, in need of temporary quarters while combating the virus are exempt and allowed to enter short term rental agreements. This exemption is limited to first responders only.
This supplemental emergency order will remain in effect for 30 days, subject to rescission, modification and extension.
