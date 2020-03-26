BEAUFORT — As of Thursday morning, two of the individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County have recovered and are off isolation.
The Carteret County Health Department announced in a noon release the number of confirmed cases in the county remains at five. Officials said the two recovered patients have completed the necessary isolation requirement and have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 72 hours. The recovered patients are now able to continue with daily functions.
“Although the County does not have any new cases to report at this time, the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) guidelines now state individuals with mild symptoms of COVID-19 should call their doctor and self-isolate,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said. “Testing is directed for individuals who are very ill, those who are hospitalized, people in high-risk settings, and healthcare workers/first responders assisting with the COVID-19 response.
“People at high-risk of getting very sick with COVID-19 should call their doctor if they develop symptoms of fever or cough,” she continued. “With these guidelines, it is more important than ever to stay home as much as possible, be vigilant in your social distancing practices, and to frequently wash your hands.”
