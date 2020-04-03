BEAUFORT — The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve is closing select reserve sites to visitors effective Friday at 7:30 p.m. to protect public safety and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, as well as support current state and local restrictions and guidance.
The closure includes the Rachel Carson Reserve in Beaufort, according to a release from NCCR. The closure specifically applies to wet/dry beaches and uplands at the site, while waters remain accessible for visitors to navigate through for recreational activities, as long as they follow social distancing and gathering restrictions and guidelines.
NCCR said the reserves will continue working with local authorities and encourage residents to comply with the guidelines and directives of state and local leaders.
Some reserves remain open at this time but are limited to access by residents only.
