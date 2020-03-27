CARTERET COUNTY — County officials said beginning Friday, they will cease twice-daily updates of Carteret County’s confirmed COVID-19 case count, and move to a case-by-case notification.
Additionally, officials acknowledged the count provided by the county would be an inaccurate representation of the total number of cases in the area, as state health officials recommend only those with severe symptoms be tested.
“At this time, testing is most important for people that are seriously ill, such as those in the hospital, in a high-risk setting like a long-term care facility or nursing home, and health care workers and other first responders caring for those with more serious infections,” County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon said in the Friday afternoon release.
As of the 11:30 a.m. Friday update, the county had reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19, and officials said two of those patients had made a recovery.
The county has made few details about the cases to the public, including location, ages and underlying conditions.
Health officials continue to stress the importance of social distancing and good respiratory hygiene. Those with symptoms have been asked to self-isolate alongside their household.
For more information from the state, visit www.ncdhhs.gov or call the Citizen’s Inquiry Hotline at 252-726-7060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.