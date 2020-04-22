CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported the county’s third death from complications related to COVID-19.
According to a Wednesday release, the resident was in their 90s and considered high risk due to their age and underlying medical conditions. The county said they will not release further information about the individual.
“We were sad to learn that another resident had passed due to the COVID-19 virus. The Health Department extends our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of our resident,” Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “In order to reduce the spread in our community, it is incredibly important that everyone continue stay at home, practice social distancing when conducting essential business, and employ preventive measures such as wearing a face covering, cleaning/disinfecting surfaces frequently and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We must take action to protect ourselves and those most at risk in our community”
To date, the county has reported 27 cases of COVID-19, with 19 individuals recovered, five active cases and three deaths. The county has said the case count underrepresents the spread of the virus in the community.
For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252- 728-7060.
