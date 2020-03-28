CARTERET COUNTY – County officials have identified a seventh confirmed COVID-19 case.
According to a Saturday afternoon update, Carteret County Health Department Communicable Disease staff are working with the appropriate parties to notify potential exposures. Any close contacts will be instructed to quarantine at home and monitor their symptoms.
"Stay at home and limit any close contact with family, friends and the general public as much as possible," Stephanie Cannon, Carteret County health director, said. "Residents not only should follow these guidelines for themselves but to protect their neighbors as well".
