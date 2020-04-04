PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials announced Friday that due to Gov. Roy Cooper signing Executive Order 124, town officials are suspending all utility disconnections for non-payment and waiving any late fees through Saturday, May 30.
Town officials encourage residents having difficulty paying their electric bill to contact Carteret Craven Electric Cooperative at 252-247-3107.
