CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported Friday a second county resident has died from complications associated with COVID-19.
According to a release from the health department, the resident was in their late 60s and had several underlying health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the patient will be released.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of our resident,” Carteret County Nursing Director Kim Davis said in the release. “This virus has a greater risk for those individuals who are elderly and those with underlying chronic health conditions.
“We urge everyone to protect yourself and our community by staying at home, practicing social distancing when conducting essential business, and employing preventative measures such as cleaning/disinfecting surfaces frequently and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” she concluded.
The health department reported the first death of a county resident occurred April 2.
