RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina's governor has reported the state's first two deaths from coronavirus.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Wednesday saying that a person from Cabarrus County died Tuesday and another person from Virginia who was traveling through the state also died from COVID-19 complications.
Also Wednesday, the state said positive cases of the virus had reached more than 500 statewide. As of Wednesday afternoon, Carteret County had confirmed five cases of COVD-19.
A number of cities and counties are issuing stay-at-home orders, including Beaufort, Mecklenburg County and the city of Durham.
North Carolina hasn't issued a statewide sheltering order but has gradually reduced allowable gathering sizes and ordered some nonessential businesses to close.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
