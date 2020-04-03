CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials have confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in Carteret County Friday, bring the total reported number of cases to 16.
Nine of those patients have recovered, the county said.
The County Health Department reports collecting specimens from 315 individuals, including one inconclusive result, 226 negative results and 72 pending cases.
“The Health Department expects to see more positive cases given the amount of pending tests. The case count reflects only those patients who have been tested for COVID-19 and not all individuals in our County are receiving test (sic),” county officials said in the Friday release.
Under current guidance, those experiencing less severe symptoms are being asked to isolate at home rather than seek testing.
“Also, the testing guidance has changed, so medical providers are no longer required to send the Persons Under Investigation (PUI) forms to the Health Department. Without these forms, the Health Department cannot track all the tests in the county that is sent to the labs,” the release continues. “However, the Health Department will continue to track any provider forms that may be sent to them. Since these changes in the NCDHHS guidance, we know the counts do not accurately reflect the number of actual COVID-19 cases in the community.”
The county said the disease and virus are spreading and urged residents to continue washing their hands, practicing social distancing and eliminating unnecessary travel.
To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-728-7060.
