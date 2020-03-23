HARKERS ISLAND — The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The park service announced that as of Tuesday, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with state and Carteret County COVID-19 guidance:
- Great Island Cabin Office will discontinue the sale of ice and fuel.
- All restrooms (except the Great Island Bathhouse, the Lighthouse Pedestrian Beach restroom and the Shell Point restrooms on Harkers Island) will close.
- All restrooms on South Core Island and on Harkers Island will be closed from 5 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday for anti-virus treatments.
The NPS said the health and safety of its visitors, employees, volunteers and partners are its No. 1 priority.
“The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19,” the park service said. “We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/calo and Facebook page.”
The NPS encourages people who choose to visit Cape Lookout National Seashore during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on the website nps.gov/coronavirus.
