INDIAN BEACH — As the latest in an action to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Indian Beach officials have implemented a nightly curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. within the corporate limits of town.
No one may be at any location other than their place of residence during curfew hours, with the exception of those at a place of work deemed essential, those traveling to and from essential places of work, those traveling for emergency, those traveling along Highway 58 and on-duty public safety workers.
The curfew will remain in effect until rescinded or modified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.