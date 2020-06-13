CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials report the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise, with a total of 52 confirmed cases as of Saturday morning.
Of those, 13 are active cases, the county said in a Saturday release.
Of the 52, 36 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three have died as a result of COVID-19.
According to the county’s data, the age range with the highest number of confirmed cases remains the 50-64 group, with 37% of the confirmed cases. The next highest, with 27%, is the 25-49 age group.
All three of the deaths were patients 65 and older.
To view confirmed cases by zip code, visit the Carteret County website at carteretcountync.gov.
Residents should contact their health care provider or the Carteret County Health Department to see if they meet testing criteria for COVID-19, even if they are not symptomatic.
NCDHHS recommends members of the following populations consider testing:
· Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.
· Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms.
· Persons who live in or have regular contact with high risk settings.
· Persons who are at high risk of severe illness.
· Persons from historically marginalized populations.
· Health care workers or first responders.
· Frontline and essential workers in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
· People who have attended protests, rallies or other mass gathering.
