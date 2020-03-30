CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department Monday received a report of four additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total case count to 11.
In a Monday afternoon release, the health department said it continues to manage the evolving situation by conducting the appropriate public health follow-ups with individuals testing positive and completing contact tracing for individuals who have had close contact with the confirmed cases.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who get COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, recover without needing medical care.
For that reason, people who think they have COVID-19 showing mild symptoms, such as fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, are encouraged to isolate at home, separate themselves from others within the household as much as possible and call their medical provider for advice.
It is important for people at higher risk of getting sick with COVID-19 to call their medical provider if they develop symptoms of fever or cough. High-risk individuals include those who:
- Are 65 years or older.
- Live in a nursing home or long-term care facility.
- Have compromised immune systems.
- Are severely obese.
- Have other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease.
- Pregnant people should be monitored since they are known to be at risk for severe viral illness.
Individuals with more serious or worsening symptoms should call their medical provider or 911 immediately. Those symptoms include worsening shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion or blue lips.
For more information on COVID-19, visit ncdhhs.gov or call the citizen’s inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
