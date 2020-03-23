BEAUFORT — In an effort to encourage social distancing and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Carteret County announced Monday it would limit in-person services at the County Register of Deeds.
Under recommendations regarding social distancing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities, the office will be limiting interactions but still proving all public functions to residents and law offices online, by mail or by appointment.
In the release, the county said it was committed to providing services in a safe, yet effective way.
Details on functions are as follows, per the county release:
· Recording real estate documents: At this time, the county encourages electronic recording of all documents, including plats. Anyone who would like to record documents in person should call 252-728-8474. To search the real estate records available, go to carteretcountync.gov and visit the register of deeds website, carteretcountync.gov/162/Register-of-Deeds.
· Birth/death and marriage certificates: All certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates will be available for purchase online, by mail or by appointment only. To purchase a certificate online, visit the county website, the register of deeds’ page and use ROD forms or vendor Vital Chek at vitalchek.com.
· Marriage licenses and notary oaths: All marriage licenses and notary oaths will be available by appointment only. Since this service must be in person, the county asks applicants come in at a scheduled time. Appointments can be made by calling the office at 252-728-8474 from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
· Passports: Due to public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the close proximity of the staff and customers to the office, the county acceptance facility will not be accepting U.S. passport applications at this time.
To speak with an employee in the register of deeds’ office, call 252-728-8474.
