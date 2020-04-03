RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale Folwell was released from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Friday after five days of treatment for symptoms related to COVID-19.
According to a release from the treasurer’s office, Mr. Folwell was diagnosed with COVID-19 a little over a week ago. The virus primarily impacted his respiratory system, producing a severe cough.
As he was convalescing at home, the cough become more acute, resulting in his physician, Dr. John Bernoit, recommending Mr. Folwell admit himself to the hospital. Mr. Folwell did so March 29 until he continued to get better and was subsequently discharged Friday.
“At no time during his stay in the hospital was Treasurer Folwell on a ventilator or otherwise incapacitated,” the release from his office states. “He has been in contact with his family and necessary senior staff members at the Department of State Treasurer (DST) throughout his illness. He has continued to leads DST, with the assistance of his deputies, and has been as engaged as necessary given the severity of his illness and his need to rest and recuperate.”
Mr. Folwell and his family expressed their gratitude for the doctors and staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, including Dr. William Mariencheck, Dr. Chowdhury Sakera Ferdous and Dr. Christopher Ohl. He also acknowledged the work registered nurses, certified nurse assistants and support staff do every day for all the patients under their care.
“Their professionalism and concern for his health was an essential factor in his speedy recovery and eventual discharge,” the release continues.
Mr. Folwell also praised the employees at DST who have continued operations under the difficult circumstances. He noted nearly 400 DST employees are working from home in response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order.
“These, like many other state employees, are the true public servants,” the release says.
Mr. Folwell will continue his recovery from home following the protocols outlined by discharge procedure, as well as those required by local and state health officials. He thanks his wife, family and friends for their support during this time, and expressed appreciation at the outpouring of concern from the public.
The family asks all those who are concerned to give him time to recover.
