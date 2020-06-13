CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported Saturday evening an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Carteret County, bringing the total to 53.
Of those cases, county officials report 36 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements. Fourteen patients are considered active cases and three people have died.
Health officials are encouraging residents to contact their health care provider or the Carteret County Health Department to see if they meet testing criteria for COVID-19, even if they are not symptomatic.
Those criteria include:
· Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.
· Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms.
· Persons who live in or have regular contact with high risk settings.
· Persons who are at high risk of severe illness.
· Persons from historically marginalized populations.
· Health care workers or first responders.
· Frontline and essential workers in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
· People who have attended protests, rallies or other mass gathering.
For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
