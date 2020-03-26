WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Emergency Management Agencyannounced federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of North Carolina to supplement the state, tribes and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic beginning Jan. 20 and continuing.
On Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump approved the major disaster declaration for North Carolina, making federal funds available.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19, at a federal cost share of 75%.
Gracia Szczech has been named as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.
