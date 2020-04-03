Morehead City — Carteret Health Care has implemented further visitation restrictions to the hospital in an effort to protect patients, staff and providers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID-19 remains a rapidly evolving situation,” the hospital said in a Friday release. “Carteret Health Care as well as our local and state partners are closely monitoring our community’s resources and preparing for possible high levels of infectious disease.”
The hospital announced it is further limiting access to the facility as it prepares for an influx of patient care needs. Beginning Friday, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital until further notice other than the following unique exceptions:
- Patients under the age of 18 may have one healthy parent or guardian.
- Birthing center patients may have one healthy support partner.
- End of life patients will be given special consideration for healthy visitors.
- All visitors must be healthy adults and pass a health screening.
The hospital added it is making technology for virtual communication available for patients as needed to stay in touch with loved ones. Virtual video and phone communication is encouraged for patients and families.
“Since we initiated our Emergency Preparedness Plan and Command Center, the Carteret team has spent over 1,000 hours to refine already existing pandemic plans to ensure our community, staff and providers are safe,” CHC President and CEO Harvey Case stated in the release. “I am pleased to say that we are similar approaches and steps as other experts, such as Mayo Clinic, to handle a surge of patients.”
CHC has been monitoring and conserving personal protective equipment, such as masks and COVID-19 testing kits, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The hospital said donations from several companies and offices have been helpful as CHC monitors usage and availability.
Other preparedness efforts include identifying two alternate care site locations and additional beds for patients, should they be needed.
In addition, home health services at CHC is now supplementing services with telephone communication while only conducting essential clinical home visits as needed.
Plans are also in place to institute triage outside of the emergency department. This is in addition to the current screening that is being completed before patients enter the emergency department.
To further limit patients entering the hospital, outpatient laboratory draws, radiology tests, pre-operative interviews and tests for urgent cases and EKGs have moved to the CHC Imaging Center located adjacent to the hospital at 3402 Arendell St.
“Carteret Health Care’s team continues to closely monitor and apply CDC guidance for healthcare setting and has partnered directly with the North Carolina Department of State Health Services, the Carteret County Health Department as well as Carteret County Emergency Management for preparedness activities,”
the release continues.
According to the CDC, most people who get COVID-19 will recover without needing medical care. For that reason, people who think they have COVID-19 and are showing mild symptoms such as fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing are recommended to isolate at home, separate from others within the household as much as possible and call their medical provider if needed.
The hospital says the most important thing to keep yourself and your family safe is to clean your hands often, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and maintaining 6 feet of space between you and others.
“Carteret Health Care’s staff and providers, along with all health care workers everywhere, are the true heroes during this time,” Mr. Case concluded. “They all continue to amaze me with their willingness to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.