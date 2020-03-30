ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials are prohibiting short-term rentals due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Atlantic Beach officials announced Friday that due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s shelter at home order, short-term rentals will be prohibited until Wednesday, April 29 in Atlantic Beach.
The prohibition may be extended or rescinded at any time based on circumstances and includes renting or occupying hotel or motel rooms, renting dwelling houses or condominium units for less than 30 consecutive days and renting recreational vehicle campsites or similar accommodations for less than 30 days.
Several other Carteret County municipalities have instituted similar prohibitions.
(1) comment
Does this include air b&b and house swapping ?
