CARTERET COUNTY — In addition to a second COVID-19-related death reported by Carteret County health officials Friday, the county also reported two additional confirmed cases.
The county has said for weeks the reported case count likely does not reflect the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community, as only those with severe symptoms are recommended for testing.
As of Friday, Carteret County reported 24 cases of COVID-19. Of those, five cases are considered “active,” 17 are considered recovered and two patients have died.
To date, the county reports officials have collected specimens for testing from 422 patients and received back 391 negative test results. Six tests are pending.
“While the Carteret County Health Department reports every confirmed case received from the State Lab and local medical providers, please be aware that these counts only reflect those cases of COVID-19 specimens that are tested,” county officials stated in a Friday release.
Those experiencing mild symptoms are asked to self-isolate at home.
For more information, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-728-7060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.