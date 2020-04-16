PINE KNOLL SHORES — Thursday,Pine Knoll Shores officials issued a second supplemental emergency order to clarify self-quarantine requirements.
According to the supplemental emergency order, all residents and non-residents of Pine Knoll Shores arriving for overnight stays are ordered, while present in Pine Knoll Shores, to self-quarantine for a period of 14 consecutive days if such arrival was preceded by an overnight stay outside of Carteret County.
The new supplemental order defines “self-quarantine” as persons remaining at all times on their property so as to avoid travel on public streets, avoid public and public trust property, avoid public places where other people are present and to not receive any visitors on the person’s property other than members of the person’s immediate family.
Physical shopping trips, whether for groceries or other items, remain prohibited during self-quarantine.
The new supplemental order also defines “a person’s property” as the dwelling house and yard occupied by the resident or nonresident at the time of arrival in Pine Knoll Shores. The yard does not include common areas of condominiums or subdivisions.
All other measures in the April 9 supplemental emergency order remain in effect, the town said.
