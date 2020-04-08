RALEIGH — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a request to provide housing alternatives for North Carolinians with unstable housing who may need to quarantine due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced North Carolina received approval from FEMA Wednesday. The state will work with local partners to provide alternate housing, such as hotels, motels, trailers or dormitories, to those who need to quarantine or are at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
“North Carolinians without stable housing still need places to go if they are have [sic] a mild case of COVID-19 or need to quarantine after being exposed to the virus,” Gov. Cooper said in a release. “These types of alternatives will help people who have no other safe options to self-isolate or social distance while we slow the spread of this virus.”
The release states the state will provide more than 16,500 units of individual housing to:
- People who test positive for COVID-19 and need to be isolated but do not require hospitalization, including those discharged from hospitals.
- People exposed to COVID-19 and identified by a health care professional as needing quarantine but do not need hospitalization.
- People needing social distancing as a precautionary measure, as determined by public health officials, particular for high-risk groups, such as people over 65 or with certain underlying health conditions, including respiratory illness, compromised immune systems or chronic disease. This may include those whose living situation makes them unable to adhere to social distancing guidance.
The governor’s release states the federal government, through FEMA, will pay 75% of costs for the sheltering program, and North Carolina will pay the remaining 25%. Funding includes the cost of all supporting infrastructure, such as electricity and waste disposal, as well as other services like laundry, food, cleaning and security.
The state is requesting local businesses, such as hotels, motels, colleges, universities and other large-scale facilities that may be able to serve as sheltering facilities, to email BEOC@ncdps.gov.
“The hospitality industry and other private-sector partners will be critical in facilitation the non-congregate sheltering program,” the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.