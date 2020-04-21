CARTERET COUNTY — Officials confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed case count to 27 – a number thought to not represent the spread of the virus within the community.
In a release Tuesday, county officials said seven are active cases, 18 patients are considered recovered and two have died.
“The confirmed cases only represent the total number of residents in Carteret County who have been tested for COVID-19,” the county said in the release. “The COVID-19 virus continues to spread within our community and our State.”
Under current health guidance, those with mild or moderate symptoms are not recommended for testing.
Health officials recommend preventative measures, including frequently washing your hands, wiping down surfaces often, social distancing and self-isolating if you have symptoms.
As of Tuesday, the county reported 454 patients have been tested, and of those, 418 were negative. Eight test results are pending.
For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252- 728-7060.
