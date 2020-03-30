CARTERET COUNTY – Carteret County has amended its proclamation of a state of emergency as of 5 p.m. Monday in order to further slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county.
The amendment prohibits the rental of a hotel room, motel room, rental housing unit, condominium, RV campsite, primitive campsite or similar accommodation for less than 30 consecutive days through Wednesday, April 29, except to those contractors and employees performing essential services within Carteret County.
Current guests in a hotel or motel and renters in vacation rentals or other short-term rentals may remain in their occupied quarters for the duration of their existing rental agreement as long as they do not leave their quarters to travel back to their homes and then return to complete their rental.
At 5 p.m. Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 121 went into effect ordering all people in the state of North Carolina to stay at home for 30 days, until April 29. The order directs people to stay at home except to visit essential businesses, to exercise outdoors or to help a family member. Specifically, the order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to physically stay at least 6 feet apart from others.
More information about the order can be found at files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/200327_FAQ-SAH-Order_FINAL.pdf. To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252-728-7060.
