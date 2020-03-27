MOREHEAD CITY — Officials with the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center will roll out virtual offerings for county seniors beginning Monday.
“It is important to encourage older adults to stay active and continue to improve quality of life, even during challenging times,” Director Lakeisha Williams said in a Friday release.
The county closed the center, which typically offers a slew of activities, amenities and lunch during the week, at the onset of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. to prevent the spread of the virus among those that frequent the facility.
Virtual offerings include:
· Tours of national museums, zoos and historic sites
· Telephone bingo
· Bible study
· Sing-alongs and music with Mara
· Senior happy hour
· Good Times Café
· Tai Chi
· Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program
The center is using platforms like Facebook, Zoom and freeconferencecall.com to reach senior center members and older adults.
A weekly calendar is available on the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center’s website at carteretcountync.gov/168/Aging-Services. On this website, click the link to the Activity Calendar for instructions on how to join in the activities.
Seniors can also call 252-247-2626 to inquire about bingo cards, accessibility and/or more information about the program.
Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of county libraries. For technical assistance, call the branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.