BOGUE BANKS — The mayors of the towns of Bogue Banks have a message for everyone: recreational access to the water is restricted, don’t come to the island if it’s not essential.
The mayors of the four Bogue Banks towns held a press teleconference Thursday to address the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the measures being taken to prevent its spread. The teleconference had more than 900 viewers during its broadcast on each town’s Facebook page, as well as over the Zoom teleconference service.
During the teleconference, the mayors all discouraged travel to Bogue Banks and Carteret County, as well as announced extensive restrictions on recreational activity on beaches and waters.
Indian Beach Mayor Steward Pickett said during Gov. Roy Cooper’s 30-day stay-at-home order, all Bogue Banks towns will prohibit swimming, surfing, kiting and non-motorized recreational water access.
“All four beach towns will be flying the double-red beach flags,” Mayor Pickett said, “which means the waters are closed. Please help us by abiding by this.”
Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper said in a phone interview with the News-Times after the teleconference that violation of the water access restrictions, as well as the governor’s ban on gatherings of 10 or more people, is a Class 2 misdemeanor.
“We’re going to be pretty strict enforcing these things,” he said.
Mayor Cooper lead the teleconference, saying all the mayors and their staff were “working together through this crisis.”
“This is something we do during good time and bad,” Mayor Cooper said. “Hurricanes don’t care about city limits, and neither does the coronavirus. … Our community is a vacation community that prides itself on hospitality, so what I’m about to say next is difficult for us: don’t come here. You must stay away from our beaches.”
Mayor Cooper said only Bogue Banks residents, property owners or employees of an essential business should be coming to Bogue Banks.
“The sooner we all comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order, the sooner we can get through this,” he said. “When we do, when it’s safe, we’ll welcome everyone back with open arms, but for now, stay away.”
The other mayors echoed Mayor Cooper’s statements. Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber said as the weather warms, the towns’ first responders need to focus on the outbreak, not on water rescues.
“As recent as Sunday, March 29, we had our first water rescue in Emerald Isle,” he said. “In support of Gov. Cooper’s stay at home order, all four towns will close the ocean waters to swimming. This will start immediately.”
Mayor Picket said warning people not to come to Bogue Banks and keeping people out of the water “is something none of us ever wanted to do, and something we don’t enjoy doing, but it’s necessary.”
“The beach is a good place to practice social distancing and to exercise,” he said. “The sandy beach strand will not be closed.”
Pine Knoll Shores Mayor Ken Jones said the sandy beach is open for “walking, fishing and very, very small groups of people.”
“But the waters are strictly off limits,” he said. “Travel from outside Carteret County is not essential travel. Please don’t do this unless you meet the governor’s executive order criteria for essential activities. Unless you have to cross one of the two bridges (to Bogue Banks) for something essential, please don’t cross the bridges.”
Mayor Jones said this goes not just for people seeking to come to Bogue Banks, but residents seeking to go to the mainland.
“Bottom line, the less travel, the better,” he said.
