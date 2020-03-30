INDIAN BEACH — Short-term rentals are prohibited in Indian Beach due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Town Manager Tim White announced Sunday morning the mayor and board of commissioners have expanded the town’s state of emergency and placed a mandatory restriction on short-term rentals.
The restriction prohibits renting hotel rooms, motel rooms, rental housing units, condominiums, recreational vehicle campsites, primitive campsites and similar accommodations.
Mr. White said the prohibition will remain in place though Wednesday, April 29.
“Indian Beach officials call on all citizens and businesses to voluntarily follow the stay at home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.