CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported Sunday night an additional case of COVID-19 in Carteret County, bringing the total to 45 cases.
Of those 45 cases, nine are currently active cases, while 33 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements. Three patients are deceased.
The county is encouraging residents to seek testing, even if they are not displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
Residents should contact their health care provider or the Carteret County Health Department to see if they meet testing criteria for COVID-19.
According to data released by the county, 38% of the cases in Carteret County are patients ages 50-64. All three of the patient deaths were in the 65 and older age bracket.
To view confirmed cases by zip code, visit the Carteret County website at carteretcountync.gov. For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
