MOREHEAD CITY — Daniel Barrow finds himself in the same shoes as a lot of coaches these days.
He’s looking for helmets.
The West Carteret coach needs six mediums and spends every day trying to track them down as the season quickly approaches on Friday, Aug. 19.
“We’re taking it one helmet at a time,” he said. “We’re not even looking to get them all in one place. It sounds like everybody is doing well with numbers – participation numbers are up – and that is playing a part.”
There doesn’t seem to be a definitive reason for the helmet shortage, but widespread post-coronavirus pandemic roster bumps seem to have played a part. The Patriots have some of their highest numbers in years with 81 showing up on the first day of practice.
Some coaches also chose not to refurbish their helmets after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, leading to increased demand this offseason.
Barrow said everywhere he looks another coach is in the same predicament.
A Thomasville assistant coach vacationing in the area this summer reached out to see if West had any extra-large helmets. Barrow contacted Havelock to see if the Rams had any mediums, but they had already borrowed helmets from Tarboro.
He spoke to a Salisbury coach who said he’s never received the helmets he sent in earlier this year to get reconditioned. The coach said he’s borrowed helmets from so many places his team looks like a crayon box.
North Pitt has two mediums available, but the team needs two extra-large helmets in exchange, and the problem is Barrow only has one.
“Everybody has borrowed from somebody,” he said. “I put out an SOS on the sportsYou app asking coaches about helmets, and right now I could go to Bandys and get a bunch of mixed and matched colored ones. We’ll just keep shaking the bushes to get everybody outfitted. Even if I have to drive to Bandys, that is what I’ll have to do.”
According to Barrow, Schutt and Riddell don’t have any helmets available, nor does Dick’s Sporting Goods.
He can find one on Amazon, but it might set him back $700.
“It’s a supply-and-demand situation,” Barrow said.
He did buy one for $400 on epicsports.com. West typically spends about $250 for a helmet.
“The plan right now is to keep checking retail sites to see if they get inventory,” Barrow said. “It’s crazy.”
