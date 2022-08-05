OCEAN — It’s not always easy having a father for a coach, but Croatan junior Nate Boal likes the pressure it puts on him.
The 16-year-old led the team in tackles as a sophomore, and after a senior exodus in the offseason, will look to play a more central role this season under the watchful eye of his father and defensive coordinator Dave Boal.
The elder Boal has been the school’s athletic director for four years and is entering his seventh on the football program’s coaching staff. The Pennsylvania native spent 11 years as the head coach of the North Pitt football team.
Now, Dave is entering his third year coaching his son at Croatan as a linebacker coach.
“I know it’s hard for him sometimes,” Dave said. “It’s hard for me. “You don’t want to show any preference, but you also have to be harder on them. It’s a fine line. When I was a young coach coming up the ranks, I never wanted my kids to go through what I saw other coach’s kids went through.”
Giving space to his kids as athletes is important to the elder Boal. It is an effort that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Nate.
“He sets a path and lets me decide to follow it or build my own way,” Boal said. “Either way, he’s always still there for me if something goes wrong or if I need anything.”
Last season, Boal led the Cougars in total tackles with 51 despite playing limited snaps after breaking his collar bone as a freshman quarterback for the jayvee squad.
The following season, he played strictly defense and special teams, blocking two punts and recording two fumble recoveries. He was also the kicker and the punter, averaging 30.7 yards on kickoffs and 34.4 yards on punts.
Boal admitted that there is extra pressure on him having a father for a coach, but at the end of the day, it’s added motivation.
“I enjoy it,” he said. “I work best when there’s pressure on me. I like to prove people wrong and overcome challenges. That pressure keeps me going.”
Dave coached Nate recreationally for fifth-grade football after the family moved from Greenville, but then Boal went to middle school and Dave had to wait three years to coach him again.
When his son finally arrived as a freshman, he was able to finally see the kind of player he’d become.
“I didn’t get to see him very much, so I didn’t know where he was, really,” Dave said. “I knew he enjoyed playing and I knew he was a good player, but I didn’t really understand. Now I get to see it all the time, and it’s awesome. I didn’t know I’d enjoy it. I didn’t know how we’d work together.”
Next year, Nate will be joined by his 13-year-old brother Carter, who currently plays football and golf at Broad Creek Middle School. The Boals actually have two athletes and two athletic directors in the family, with mother Jodi serving that role at Broad Creek.
“Honestly, it’s a lot like how I grew up,” Jodi said. “I grew up in a very sport-oriented family. My father was a soccer and baseball coach at the high school and the county athletic director.”
Sports played a big role in Jodi’s childhood, and it plays an equally big role now as an adult, but it also doesn’t dominate her family’s lifestyle, something Jodi brought with her from adolescence.
“My dad would get home and take the phone off the receiver so it would be busy when reporters would call after the game,” she noted. “He wanted family time to be family time, same as we do now.”
Jodi recalled memories of the boys traveling to practices with their dad to ride the Gator or ride the lawn mower. They were ball boys and water boys during games. Carter currently serves as a ball boy for the varsity team. He enjoys football because it’s a chance to “let loose.”
“It gives you a chance to be mean or aggressive without getting into trouble,” he said.
Carter picked up golf during the coronavirus pandemic and now hits the greens with his dad.
“I can relax out there with him,” he said. “There’s not a lot of pressure. I already shot a lower score than him, and it was awesome.”
Both boys will be on the field this fall as Croatan looks to bounce back from a 4-7 finish last season, with Carter as the ball boy and his older brother, Nate, currently competing for the starting quarterback position, as well as looking to continue playing a big role on defense, and he’s certainly excited about it.
“This group of kids is probably my favorite team I’ve played with,” Nate said. “Their work ethic is so high, and it’s really nice to be around. You know they’re going to have your back if you have theirs. They’re not going to let you down.”
