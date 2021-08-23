Masks don’t cover excitement of opening day for Carteret County students

OCEAN — The masks may have hidden smiles, but they didn’t cover the excitement of students reporting Monday for their first day of school at Bogue Sound Elementary School.
“I’m really excited to get to meet new friends and my teachers,” second-grader Daphne Grant said. “I’m really excited about doing math again.”
Her teacher, Cindy Scallan, agreed.
“I am very excited to see all the new faces, even though they are masked,” she said. “I’m just glad to get to be together face to face.”
Croatan High School students and parents, too, appeared upbeat about starting the new school year.
Julian Cuervo, a freshman, said, “I’m excited, but kind of nervous. I’m glad we’re wearing masks because it’s keeping people safe. I just wish everybody would listen and follow the rules and keep everybody safe.”
His mother, Caria Cuervo of Newport, said she was glad to see her son start high school five days a week with in-person learning, but wanted to make sure he was safe.
“I wish we could make sure everybody is wearing their masks and are vaccinated,” she said. “We’ll just hope for the best.”
CHS sophomore Jacob Parker said while he wasn’t a “big fan” of masks, “I’m looking forward to getting back to full time in school. It’s getting back to a little normalcy.”
Last year high school students attended two days in person and three days virtually.
An estimated 7,930 students reported to Carteret County public school classrooms Monday, with a mask mandate in effect inside school buildings. All students are attending five days a week in-person.
Although the school board had voted in July to make masks optional, a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county, and across the nation, caused them to revisit the matter during a special meeting Wednesday at East Carteret High School.
In a 4-2 vote, the board made masks mandatory while in school buildings for the first two weeks of school. Members plan to revisit the decision during their meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 7.
In addition to wearing masks inside school buildings, face coverings must be worn on buses. Masks do not have to be worn outside or during indoor sporting events if the student is participating.
Students who have medical or behavioral issues due to the masks will not be required to wear them. Parents will have to fill out a face mask exemption waiver form.
Principals at CHS and BSES said they sent out automated phone messages to families Sunday reminding them about the mask mandate.
BSES principal Jenny Bell said, “I’ve heard hardly any concerns from parents about the mask mandate. Our students are masked up and ready to roll.”
She added, “At our open house last week we had more families than we’ve ever had. I’m just excited and all of the kids seem like they’re prepared for the first day.”
CHS principal Kay Zimarino said, “Opening day is always exciting. It doesn’t matter if it’s the first year or the 30th year. That we are back in person five days a week, that’s a small step to normalcy.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said he was visiting all county schools Monday and the first day has appeared to go smoothly.
“I’ve not heard a single report so far of any problems,” he said while visiting BSES. “The children are excited. The teachers are excited. It’s so rewarding to get to this point. We’ve had to work so hard with all of the decisions that had to be made to get today.”
