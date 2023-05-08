CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point lost one of its earliest, most respected and longest serving leaders last week when longtime mayor Harry Redfearn died.
A businessman and teacher, Redfearn served on the first town board of commissioners and was mayor for 16 years.
According to town records, he was a commissioner in 1988-89 and mayor from 1995 to 2011
Harry Latham Redfearn, Sr., 81, died Saturday, May 6 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
He was a graduate of Swansboro High School and Guilford College and taught at Tabernacle Elementary and High School initially. He was a history teacher and junior varsity basketball coach.
According to his obituary, after leaving the teaching profession, he became an entrepreneur and worked in the family grocery store that offered home grown produce, and later, started his own nursery as well as one of the first sod farms in Carteret County. He also founded the family produce stand, which remains popular.
(FULL OBITURY Page XX)
Current Cedar Point Mayor Scott Hatsell, a Swansboro native and also a Swansboro High School graduate, knew him well for many years and remembered him fondly Monday. He praised Redfearn’s devotion and service to the originally very small and rural but now rapidly growing town between Swansboro and Cape Carteret on Highway 24.
“Harry and I got along very well,” he said of the town’s second mayor. “He was a leader. A lot of people don’t realize he was a teacher, but he was,” and taught people a lot out of school settings after he left that profession.
“When I was on the (town) planning board he kind of took me under his wing,” Mayor Hatsell said. “When I was elected to the town commission, he wanted to sit beside me and told me I would be mayor someday.”
Redfearn, Mayor Hatsell said was tough but kind, and told him “there would be loud and boisterous people” who would complain about the town and decisions by the board, but to stay calm and listen and always vote the right way for Cedar Point.
“He ran the meetings very well,” Mayor Hatsell said. “He let the people have their say, but he ran the meetings by Roberts Rules of Order.” If things started to get out of hand during a meeting, “Harry wouldn’t yell or argue, he’d just say, “This is how it’s going to be.”
When the N.C. General Assembly chartered Cedar Point in 1988, it wasn’t founded or run by politicians, Mayor Hatsell said, but by businessmen like Redfearn, the first mayor Austin Guthrie and others like them.
“Harry and those other guys were smart,” he said. “And they set the tone for what Cedar Point would become and is now.”
Redfearn and the others, the mayor said, “pushed early for sidewalks and streetlights and other things that would make the small town livable and friendly. He also pushed for the town to get its first 64 Christmas lights along Highway 24.
“Not everybody liked him all the time, things could go hot and cold,” Mayor Hatsell said of Redfearn. “But he didn’t let that bother him. He loved his town and his family, and he was all about doing what was best for Cedar Point. He said that all the time.”
He was also loyal, according to Mayor Hatsell.
“Every time I ran for office, he told me he’d support me and vote for me,” he said. “And a couple of times I was running against his son.”
Mayor Hatsell, now in his third term in that post, said he still remembers and abides by the lessons the teacher/businessman turned part-time politician taught him many years ago, to be courteous and friendly but firm and to listen even when things get a bit heated in meetings.
“Harry was perfect for Cedar Point the time,” he said.
He added that he’s glad his longtime friend is no longer suffering from illness.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.