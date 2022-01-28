NWS forecasts Carteret County will avoid worst of winter storm Friday night, Saturday

NEWPORT — Winter storm watches to the northeast of Carteret County have been upgraded to advisories, but in the county, local meteorologists still forecast less than an inch of precipitation.
The National Weather Service Newport weather forecasting office issued an updated winter storm briefing Friday morning, the latest advisory available. According to the advisory, a winter storm is going to move through the area Friday night into Saturday. However, the county is forecast to receive less than an inch of a mix of rain and snow.
“Additionally, wind advisories have been issued for the Outer Banks north of Ocracoke Inlet,” the NWS said in the Friday briefing email, “with gale watches and warnings for most area waters. Very cold temperatures are still expected Saturday night/Sunday morning, resulting in a hard refreeze and continued hazardous travel conditions due to black ice.”
According to the briefing, the weather service forecasts bands of rain showers to reach Carteret County by 9 p.m. Friday. A lull in the precipitation is forecast around 3 a.m. Saturday, with a mix of rain and snow coming through sometime 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday. The NWS forecasts conditions will start drying by noon Saturday.
The NWS forecast calls for the lowest temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning. In Carteret County, temperatures are forecast at 17-22 degrees Fahrenheit.
Gusty winds are also possible Saturday. In Carteret County, the weather service forecasts maximum wind speeds between 28-35 mph. The weather service also forecasts 1-2 feet of soundside coastal flooding around Cedar Island on the eastern tip of the county.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
