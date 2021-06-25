Health department reports low turnout at walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Harkers Island

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported a low turnout for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic held Wednesday at The Bridge Downeast on Harkers Island.
County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said Friday only seven individuals reported for vaccinations.
The clinic was the second walk-in clinic offered in the county, with the first held the week prior at the N.C. Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores. Ms. Holman said 22 vaccinations were administered during that clinic. Both clinics offered the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We are meeting soon to strategize about other types of clinics we might be able to hold and how we can attract unvaccinated people in,” Ms. Holman said.
Friday, the health department reported it had confirmed 12 news cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, with 21 active cases, up from 14.
There are four people with hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for COVID-19 treatment, one less than was reported Wednesday.
There are 5,165 confirmed recovered cases to date, up from 5,160 Wednesday. There have been 5,244 confirmed cases reported in the county since the pandemic started.
As of Friday, there have been 58 COVID-19 related deaths, with the most recent reported Monday.
Vaccine clinics are held every Friday at the health department, located at 3820-A Bridges St. in Morehead City. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 252-728-8550, option 2, or going online to myspot.nc.gov and selecting Carteret County Health Department.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.