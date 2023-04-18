BEAUFORT - Proposed changes to Beaufort's housing development ordinances is causing a stir among some residents who say not enough direct communication is being conducted between stakeholders.
In an effort to shine a light on the subject, a "community meeting" will be held for the public at 6 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Train Depot in Beaufort.
The issue stems from a public-private partnership first announced during a regular commissioner meeting Oct. 10 between developer WinnCompanies and the Beaufort Housing Authority (BHA).
During the October meeting, BHA Chairman Dick DeButts announced a plan for the construction of more than 300 affordable housing units, along with the improvement of 100 existing public housing apartments controlled by the BHA that were built in 1969 and 1970.
DeButts explained issues such as density rezoning, water and sewer development and road construction needed to be addressed before the new housing could be constructed.
On March 20, BHA representatives presented a proposed text amendment to the town's planning board which would create a new Affordable Housing District (AHD) zone.
In the BHA's ideal AHD zone, the number of dwelling units per acre would increase from 12 to 16, building heights would increase from 35 to 40 feet, the number of parking places per unit would decrease from 2 to 1.5, and the requirement for open common spaces would be removed.
Beaufort's planning board ultimately approved creation of the new zone after making modifications to specific language in the text to bring it in line with existing current zoning figures. The board also added an allowance for duplexes and made a requirement for open spaces.
Moderator of upcoming Friday meeting, Logan Louis, explains some of the proposed changes are catching the eye of townspeople who are questioning the need for such concessions.
Louis hopes the open roundtable discussion with developers will give people the opportunity to directly address their concerns.
"This meeting is being put together by citizens because there are a lot of questions about what's going on," Louis said. "It seems as if the answers are hard to come by, so we decided to organize. There will be some presentations to flesh out the details, and then we will answer the questions we know people have."
Although the town's planning board has approved a version of the amendment, the matter will still need to pass before the board of commissioners before becoming the new standard.
The Friday meeting will be the first public forum with a question-and-answer session that has happened on the subject.
Organizers say they have invited commissioners to be present as well, and that all members of the public are welcome to attend.
The meeting itself will accommodate only 48 people due to the limited space at the depot.
"That's a lot of housing units proposed by the BHA, and honestly it wouldn't matter if they were luxury condos or something in between," said Louis, "When one is talking about densities of that nature and that many units, the town gets really interested real quick.
"If they were just going to rebuild the units, there probably would be no public meeting," he continued. "But when you go from 100 to 400 units and ask for all these concessions that boil down to squeezing more people on less land, we just felt that the time came for citizens to self-organize and put together a meeting to try and answer some questions."
