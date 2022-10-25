EASTERN NC — The N.C Department of Health and Human Services Division of Vocational Rehabilitation for Carteret/Craven counties will host a Fresh Start Job and Resource Fair to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Craven Community College – Havelock campus STEM building. The fair is designed to recognize the vital role people with disabilities play in making the nation’s workforce diverse and inclusive.
Organizers say they seek to help attendees feel more confident so they are positive during the job search process, better equipped to handle interviews and able to access employment opportunities and other support services.
There will be free professional headshot photographs, free haircuts from noon to 3 p.m., free hygiene kits, three food trucks and raffle prizes. There will also be opportunities to meet and interview with area employers.
For more information, contact business relations representatives Kelly Stinedurf, representative for Carteret and Pamlico counties, or representative for Craven and Jones counties, 252-515-5359, or visit ncdhhs.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.