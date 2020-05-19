Hauser bids farewell to Carteret Community College

MOREHEAD CITY — From Hurricane Florence to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Dr. John Hauser has faced his share of challenges as president of Carteret Community College.
As he prepares to step down as CCC’s top administrator to become president of Gaston College Monday, June 1, he shared his thoughts Thursday on leaving the college.
“Even having to deal with disasters, we still moved the college forward with new programs,” he said. “We started an early college high school, are renovating a new career center and building a new culinary building.”
Dr. Hauser’s last official day as CCC president is Sunday, May 31, but he is taking vacation days to get moved to his new location near Gaston College.
“I will still be handling business remotely,” he said as he turned in keys and made the rounds to visit with administrators and personnel.
Dr. Hauser started as CCC president July 1, 2017, after serving as vice president at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.
He is leaving to take a job at the tenth largest community college in the state that has a student population of about 20,000, Dr. Hauser said. This compares to CCC, which has a curriculum student population that ranges between 1,600 and 1,700 students.
“It’s an upward move for me professionally,” he said. “There is a significant amount of manufacturing in Gaston and Macon counties.”
With his degree background in mechanical engineering, Dr. Hauser said he is passionate about workforce development and manufacturing.
“I think this move will really align with my background,” he said. “They have a standalone manufacturing center, a textile tech center and another campus in Lincoln,” he said.
As well as a professional move, Dr. Hauser said the new position moves him closer to his two children and other family members that live in the area.
He said he was offered the job as president of Gaston College in February, right when the coronavirus was starting to come to light in the United States. The State Board of Community Colleges approved his selection in March as he was dealing with the closure of the CCC campus due to the pandemic. He’s also had to prepare for how the pandemic is affecting Gaston College.
With all of the pressure, Dr. Hauser said the CCC staff, faculty, administration and even students stepped up to the plate to ease the transition.
“Obviously my focus has been here,” he said. “The students, faculty and staff have been amazing on how well they have transitioned to virtual learning. We were able to get students completed, which is our main focus.”
While guiding the transition of education during the pandemic, Dr. Hauser said the faculty and staff were prepared for the challenge because of their experiences during Hurricane Florence, which devastated Carteret County in September 2018. The campus was closed for about two weeks at that time, and many students, faculty and staff were displaced from their homes.
“While that was a very challenging time, it brought together a unified effort to create success for students and our college,” he said.
Dr. Hauser said he and his staff used the model they developed following Hurricane Florence to navigate through the pandemic. It has proven so successful that Dr. Hauser said other community college presidents asked for the plan to help their own colleges develop models.
“The difference between Florence and the coronavirus pandemic is that this has gone on longer,” he said. “But we we went through Florence and still had 9 percent growth (in student enrollment), so we did something right. I’m confident that what we accomplished then we will repeat. We will continue to grow.”
As Dr. Hauser prepares to hand the baton off to his replacement, CCC Vice President of Instruction and Student Support Dr. Tracy Mancini, who becomes president June 1, he said he is confident the college is in good hands.
“I recommended it (Dr. Mancini as his replacement). I think it is a very positive move and she’ll do really well,” he said.
Dr. Hauser added that he feels he has accomplished his goals for CCC and Dr. Mancini will continue to move the college forward.
“When I was hired in 2017 they (the CCC Board of Trustees) said they wanted to move the college forward and I’m confident I have,” he said. “I think the institution is in really good shape.”
As he leaves the county, Dr. Hauser said he has made lasting friendships that will remain.
“We’ve made some fantastic friends for life,” he said. “We loved it here and we believe we’ve had an impact on Carteret County.”
Dr. Hauser and his wife Robin have two children, a son, Carter, 20, and a daughter, Logan, 22.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.