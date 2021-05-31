Bidding for Michael J. Smith Field Airport hangar construction to open early July

BEAUFORT — With less than two years left to fully complete the project, officials with Michael J. Smith Field Airport hope to soon start taking bids for the reconstruction of around 30 hangars damaged or destroyed by hurricanes Florence and Dorian.
The more $4 million project is being funded largely by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, or EDA, which set a tight, 33-month timeline for project completion from the time the money was awarded in July 2020. Pat Joyce, chairperson of the Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority, said the hope is to begin advertising for bids Sunday.
“We’re trying to get this project on a fast track,” he said during the airport authority’s regular monthly meeting held via Zoom May 27.
After the advertisement goes live, a pre-bid meeting is planned for Tuesday, June 15, and bids should officially open Thursday, July 1.
Randy Fender of Talbert & Bright, the airport’s engineering firm, said he expects it will take about six months to construct the new hangars. If the bidding process goes smoothly and the contractor gets to work right away, that would put the hangars being ready in early 2022. However, as Jay Talbert of Talbert & Bright pointed out, the project must contend with an industrywide shortage of steel and other key materials that could delay construction.
“To some extent, it will depend on delivery dates on equipment and materials,” Mr. Talbert said. “…All of us have heard the horror stories, if you will, on steel costs and delivery times and that kind of thing. We fully expect that they will (wait) 13-14 weeks on that, and just don’t know about some of the other stuff.”
Other aspects of the hangar replacement project are proceeding, as well, the engineers with Talbert & Bright shared. All but one of the damaged hangars have been demolished, and the remaining hangar will be torn down once the airfield lighting vault contained within it can be relocated. Mr. Talbert said the new vault enclosure has finished being fabricated and is ready for delivery, but the company charged with its installation, Rifenburg Electric, expects a delay in receiving the equipment it needs to do so.
“The contractor is going to go out, get the site prepped for the new vault, get the vault set and then we’re going to have to pause their contract until they’re actually able to get their hands on some of that equipment,” Mr. Talbert said. “It’s out of Rifenburg’s hands, it’s out of our hands, it’s the environment we are in right now as far as obtaining materials.”
All contracts and construction plans are subject to review and ultimate approval by the EDA to ensure the project is proceeding to its precise specifications.
“As we’ve already gone through this once with the airfield vault electric utilities project, we have a very good idea of what they’re looking for now,” Mr. Fender said.
He also informed the airport authority there’s a possibility the hangar replacement project could be paid for entirely by federal grant funding. When the grant award was announced last July, the EDA said it would contribute $3.3 million toward the overall cost, with Carteret County on the hook for a local match of $821,950.
“As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, any federally funded project in fiscal year 2020 or 2021 intended for airport development is entitled to 100 percent federal funding,” Mr. Fender shared. “…We’ve asked the EDA multiple times to confirm that, but we believe you guys are entitled to that (funding).”
