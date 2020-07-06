Village West groundbreaking set for Tuesday

EMERALD ISLE — The long-planned Village West mixed-use development off Islander Drive in Emerald Isle will finally get underway Tuesday.
Pat Lister, real estate sales marketing coordinator for Bluewater Realty, said last week the groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-million-dollar project will be at 11 a.m. at the site, which is formerly town-owned property on the north side of Islander Drive, just north and east of Queens Court condominiums.
“We’re excited,” Mr. Lister said in an email. “We’re planning to have a quick update from one of the developers.”
The project involves multiple buildings on a 1.85-acre tract developer A-Team Enterprises of Morehead City bought from the town in April 2019.
It had been the site of a privately owned go-cart track and bumper boat facility, but had been abandoned for some time when the town bought the land with the idea of finding a private partner to build and operate an events center. The town sold the land in an auction to A-Team after residents objected to the event center idea.
The new buildings will have retail space on the ground floor and residences on the second floor.
The land is near the town’s Western Ocean Regional Access and the development has been delayed due to a number of factors, including severe Hurricane Florence damage to another of A-Team’s properties, the Bask Hotel in Morehead City.
A-Team has participated in a joint $750,000 project with the town to improve the whole area, including new sidewalks, burial of electric lines and new parking spaces along Islander Drive.
The new spaces on the corner of Louise Avenue and Islander Drive adjoining Village West will be privately managed, but the remaining new spaces on the street will be managed by the town.
Currently, the town charges for parking at the WORA on spring and summer weekends and holidays.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
