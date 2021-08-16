Carteret Community College students mask up as they report for fall semester classes

MOREHEAD CITY — Donning masks, students reported for fall semester classes Monday at Carteret Community College.
Many could be seen using the automated temperature check systems set up at main entrances into buildings.
Due to a large spike in COVID-19 cases in the county, CCC officials announced Thursday that students and staff had to wear masks inside buildings and strongly encouraged them outside when students are near other people. The temperature check kiosks are suggested.
Students seemed to take it all in stride as they made their way across campus and into classrooms Monday.
Cosmetology student Kaitlyn Adams of Hubert said, “I don’t really like masks, but I guess the numbers have spiked so they have to do it for everybody’s safety.”
Another cosmetology student, Rose McVicker of Newport, said, “I’m just excited to be back. I understand why they’re doing masks, but it does make our job harder in some circumstances.”
As part of their classroom clinical experience, cosmetology students offer hair services to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patrons will now be required to wear masks.
Cosmetology instructor Sherry Miller said she was grateful to see students back in the classroom and has seen a large enrollment increase.
“We have a large class and we finally have everybody together and back in person,” she said. “I understand the masks. We just want to do what’s best for clients and students.”
Nursing student Colby Case of Morehead City was among those using a temperature check kiosk at the entrance of the Wayne West Building.
“They’ve got to do what they’ve got to do to keep everyone safe,” he said.
Some students, like Makayla Prichard of Beaufort, said they planned to take all online courses.
“I’m taking all online classes because of COVID increasing and I work just about full time and it’s easier for me,” she said.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini and administrators visited classrooms Monday to welcome students to the campus. Staff could be seen holding welcome signs in front of buildings as well.
Dr. Mancini handed out candy as she greeted students and thanked them for following the mask mandate policy.
“Thank you for masking up,” she said to a group of students. “The most important thing for us is that you get a good education and stay safe.”
Following her classroom visit, Dr. Mancini said she didn’t make the decision lightly to require masks.
“When we make that decision it’s not just me. We have a leadership team. We get together with all of the vice presidents and those dealing with safety on campus. We check with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state health officials,” she said.
Despite the challenges, Dr. Mancini said she was happy to see everyone on campus for the new semester. While in-person instruction was provided for some courses last fall, some classes met at separate times to cut down on the number of students in classes. She added that the college has continued to invest in technology capabilities and online learning and is ready to switch to more remote learning if the need arises.
“Even when we were doing more remote, we still had some students on campus because it’s difficult to teach some of the skills in some courses, like our allied health, without being in class.”
Dr. Mancini said she would not have a final enrollment count for the fall semester until later in August or September. The college is doing a drop/add period this week, as well as late enrollment.
She did report last week there has been about a 20% increase in fall enrollment for 2021-22 over last fall, which saw a sharp decline in enrollment at community colleges across the state due to the pandemic. This fall’s enrollment at CCC is also above 2019-20 numbers. As of last week, there were 1,477 students enrolled for the semester, up from 1,228 in fall 2020-21 and 1,443 count in fall 2019-20.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.