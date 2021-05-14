Carteret Community College board approves funds for walkway addition to tie into campus trail

MOREHEAD CITY —The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees approved funding Tuesday for the addition of a walkway between two educational observation decks being constructed along the campus shoreline.
The walkway addition is part of the college’s $1.7 million shoreline restoration construction project and will tie into the college’s future 1.25-mile walking trail. The addition, which will cost approximately $225,000, will include 840 linear feet of raised walkway. It will also include 360 linear feet of handrail.
“This will enable us to connect the two piers along the walkway,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said during the college’s board of trustees meeting in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
She added that funds for the project will come from the college’s 2020-21 county capital budget, as well as grants and donations from the Carteret Community College Foundation.
Trustees approved submitting a form to the N.C. Community College System showing where the funds for the additional raised walkway will come from, which is required by the state.
College officials say the walkway addition will allow safe access for the public to use the newly added observation decks and kayak launch.
The project is expected to be complete later this summer, at which point the college will allow the public to use it.
As for funding for the walking trail, the CCC Foundation is raising funds through a capital campaign and grants.
In other action, the board:
- Heard the presentation of the candidates for the chairperson and vice chairperson for the fiscal 2021-22 year. They are the current Chairperson Melodie Darden and Vice Chairperson June Fulcher. The board will vote on the officers at its June meeting, with those approved taking their seats following Thursday, July 1.
- Reviewed and approved the colleges mission statement: “Carteret Community College offers opportunities for lifelong learning through high quality traditional and distance learning teaching, training, support and enrichment with the intended purpose of improving the quality of life for all citizens of Carteret County and Eastern North Carolina.”
- Received a $5,800 check for the college’s Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center through a Crystal Coast Drag fundraiser hosted recently by Floyd’s 1921 and Sweet Bean’s Café.
- Heard reports from the president and leadership council.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.