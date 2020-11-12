BEAUFORT — The Board of Commissioners Monday night approved an amendment to the town’s covenant with Homer Smith Docks and Marina to allow the business to construct more boat slips, as well as expand its parking lot using right-of-way land at the end of Cedar Street that the N.C. Department of Transportation is abandoning.
By adopting the covenant amendment, the town consents to the transfer of roughly 19,400 square feet of NCDOT right-of-way land on Cedar Street, near the site of the now-demolished Grayden Paul drawbridge, to the marina owners. The amendment also increases the maximum number of slips that may be constructed at the marina from 85 to 178.
Beaufort commissioners met for their regular monthly session via Zoom to consider the amendment, among other items. The board has discussed the matter at length during previous work sessions, and talks continued Monday as commissioners considered two options placed before them.
One option would have required Homer Smith Marina to take a phased approach to building the new boat slips, and the other option would allow the marina to construct the slips all at once. After some discussion, the board voted unanimously to allow the marina to build the full number of slips at one time.
“I see no advantage (to phased construction) and only a nuisance for the ability of the marina to plan and get permits,” Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed said.
The Homer Smith Marina currently contains 85 wet slips, plus 10 transient slips, and the facility plans to add 56 new wet slips, 23 more transient slips and four new refueling/pump-out slips. With the expanded slip capacity, the marina determined it also needs to add more parking, which will be located on the former NCDOT right-of-way land.
As part of the new covenant, the marina agreed to give the town $125,000 for the construction of a restroom and kiosk at the planned Cedar Street Park. The park is being developed on property at the end of Cedar Street near the site of former drawbridge.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, two residents voiced opposition to the plan to give the right-of-way land to the marina, saying the property would be better suited for the new park.
“That is land that can actually be used by everyone. It’s waterfront land and it is land that has the possibility of adding to a public space,” Dr. Liz DeMattia said.
However, town officials pointed out use of the land is limited because it’s located underneath existing Duke Energy power lines. A parking lot is one of the few ways the property can be used.
“The location of (the right-of-way land) is kind of removed from the actual portion of the park where the activities would take place,” Town Manager John Day noted. “…It would really be difficult to incorporate it into the park itself.”
Commissioners Ann Carter and Sharon Harker brought up concerns over how parking will be managed at the marina, especially with its proximity to the Cedar Street Park, and urged the town to look into the use of decals or other ways to differentiate marina patrons from park visitors.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
